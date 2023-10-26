Indiana man sentenced to 68 years for murdering 18-year-old in August 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana man was sentenced to 68 years in prison for killing an 18-year-old in Aug. 2021.

Derice Wilson was found guilty of murder in the death of Michael Simmons last month. It took the jury 45 minutes to reach a verdict.

On Aug. 10, 2021, IMPD officers responded to a gas station on the city’s west side on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located Simmons suffering from a gunshot wound to his head inside a vehicle. He was pronounced deceased a day later.

During the investigation, detectives obtained security footage from the gas station that captured the shooting.

Wilson can be seen on video exiting a vehicle and walking over to Simmons’ vehicle. The two are seen talking, and Wilson fires shots at him. Wilson then returned to his vehicle and fled the scene.

Wilson was later arrested in Florida and brought back to Indiana within two weeks of the crime.

“This case demonstrates the importance of the relationships between law enforcement, our office, and the community,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “With the community’s assistance, we were able to bring the defendant back to Indianapolis to stand trial— leading to accountability and justice for the victim and his family.”