Indiana seeing an increase in ‘Porch Pirate’ activity ahead of the holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not uncommon to see packages on people’s front doorsteps, especially during the holiday season, but police say more of those deliveries are being stolen.

Stacy Dixon had Christmas gifts delivered to her house, but a ‘porch pirate’ snatched them away.

“Seven-minutes [after it was delivered] I got another notification of activity on my porch. I checked my phone and there they were, rolling down the street with my package,” Dixon said.

The thief was doing the stealing while Dixon was inside the home.

“I said a few swear words, then thought about what I could do. It leaves you feeling helpless because there really isn’t anything you can do about it,” Dixon said.

There have been several reports of packages being stolen across Indiana. IMPD says they see an influx of stolen items at this time of the year, but recommend the following tips:



Track when packages are being delivered

Bring packages inside as soon as possible

Talk to neighbors about deliveries

Use a video surveillance

Utilize a lock box

Police also say victims need to make a police report so they can arrest and file charges if they find the thief.

“It’s frustrating when people post something on Nextdoor and say this thing is happening but they’re not reporting it to the police because they think nothing is going to happen,” IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said.

Dixon says finding her thief is like finding a needle in a haystack, but the police are looking. In the meantime, she is trying to stay positive.

“Hopefully the person has kids they’re giving it to and needed it more than I did,” Dixon said.

Thieves can spend anywhere from 180 days to a year in jail for stealing packages.