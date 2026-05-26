Indiana State Police investigating deadly police shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) — Two people are dead following a police shooting in Hendricks County.

Indiana State Police said deputies from the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance call around 1 p.m. Monday on the 600 block of Edgewood Drive in Danville.

Responding deputies witnessed a man who was exiting and re-entering a home armed with a rifle. At that time, deputies called for other agencies for assistance, including additional deputies from Hendricks County Joint Tactical Team, Danville Police Department, Avon Police Department, Brownsburg Police Department and Plainfield Police Department.

ISP said the man continued to exit and re-enter the home as responding law enforcement attempted to talk with him and get him to drop the rifle. At one point, the man left the home and pointed the rifle towards the responding officers. The deputies and officers discharged their weapons, striking the man. First aid was immediately rendered.

Officers then entered the home to try to find the woman, who they said was involved in the domestic disturbance. After searching the property, the woman was found in a grassy area at the back of the property.

ISP said the woman and the man shot by officers were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. Their names have not been released at this time.

No officers were injured in this incident.

The deputies and officers involved in this shooting have been placed on administrative duty per respective department policies.

The deputies and officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty per their department policy.

The investigation is ongoing. The findings will be turned over to the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office for review, which will decide if formal charges will be filed.