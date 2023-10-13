Indiana State Police Superintendent calls for a review of the Marion County criminal justice system

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter is calling for a review of the Marion County bond system.

This comes after the suspect of a deadly crash that killed three people on the east side of Indianapolis was released from jail after posting bond.

Luis Leyba-Gonzalez, 19, was charged with three counts of resisting law enforcement resulting in death and three counts of reckless driving causing death for the incident.

He was released on a $1,000 bond and $50,000 surety bond, which by law, you must pay 10% of. Carter says he was “furious” when he heard the conditions in which the suspect was released.

“We, not the court, have to explain to family members the circumstances in why the driver was released. We, not the court, deal with this firsthand every single day,” Carter said. “It was a failed system of justice.”

Carter says the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office asked for a higher bond, but the request was denied by the presiding judge. He feels bond should be raised for all serious bodily injury crimes.

“I never requested anyone be held without a bond,” Carter said. “While bond is not and should not be punitive, it should be a preventive measure to do all the system can to ensure another crime is not committed while that person is out on bail.”

Carter also called for a staff study on the shortages at the Marion County jail and prosecutor’s office and feels citizens should be asked if they feel safe in a poll.

“What we’re doing is not working. The very foundation of a civilized society is grounded upon a system of law, of personal accountability and consequences for those who choose otherwise,” Carter said.

Carter says he hopes people involved in the justice system will put their political beliefs aside and come together to solve what he views as a broken criminal justice system in Marion County.

“Anyone that believes all is well in Marion County or that it doesn’t affect the rest of the state is living under a rock, or they’re living comfortably in a protected place,” Carter said.