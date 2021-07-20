Indiana woman pleads guilty in Capitol riots case

BLOOMFIELD — A second Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to charges involving her role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Dona Sue Bissey of Bloomfield is facing one charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Bissey was arrested with another Indiana woman, Anna Morgan-Lloyd. Morgan-Lloyd was the first person sentenced for crimes connected to the Capitol riot.

Bissey faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison with a year of supervised release and a maximum fine of $5,000.

Prosecutors have recommended a sentence of probation, 40 hours of community service and a $500 fine.

Bissey's sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 12.