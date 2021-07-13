Indianapolis City-County Council approves $3.3 million violent prevention investments plan

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council voted Monday night to approve $3.3 million in violence prevention investments.

The proposal passed with a 23-2 vote. Democratic Councilors Ethan Evans, District 4, and Keith Graves, District 13, voted against the proposal.

Several people from the community spoke at the meeting in support of and against the proposal.

“Over the last five years, the city has been squarely focused on data-based solutions to violence and programming that addresses the long-term, root causes of crime,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a press release after the vote. “As cities across the country also see alarming increases in gun violence, we must continue to seek innovative, localized solutions to tackling this multilayered issue. This set of investments is vital to continue moving those efforts forward.”

According to a press release from the mayor's office in June, the plan was constructed after community engagement and consultation with the New York University Criminal Justice Lab and local leaders.

$1.5 million to enhance IMPD's technology

The plan includes more than $1.5 million to enhance IMPD's technology and systems, according to the mayor's office press release. The following are included in the plan:



$550,000 for situational awareness and community interaction systems. The city says it will enhance information-gathering and intelligence working.

$180,000 to upgrade internal technology infrastructure and hardware

$620,000 to enhance, analyze and increase staff levels for data work to target those who are most likely to commit or experience gun violence.

$170,000 for an officer intervention system to increase accountability and provide early warning when officers deviate from IMPD's standards.

In June, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said the plan would give officers additional insight as they combat violent crime, enhance the department's accountability to the community, improve trust and open lines of communication with residents.

$1.8 million in non-law enforcement public safety investments

The plan includes nearly $1.8 million in non-law enforcement investments. Lauren Rodriguez, director of the Office of Public Health and Safety, said in June these investments will directly address many elements contributing to the cycles of violence.

According to a press release from the mayor's office in June, these investments include:



$370,000 for domestic violence reduction, victim response services and funding for domestic violence interrupters

$350,000 to add mental health expertise to the 911 dispatch and building out juvenile mental health and trauma resources

$390,000 for grant funding for local organizations and at-risk youth programming

$680,000 to expand staffing at the Assessment and Intervention Center

Proposed amendment for more technology

A motion to amend the proposal to add more technology, like a gunshot detection system and license plate readers, was introduced Monday by Paul Annee, R-District 23.

Some community members spoke in support of and against the amendment. Leaders of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, including Chief Randal Taylor, said the department would not be in support of technology, like the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system, at this time.

The motion failed with a 20-5 vote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.