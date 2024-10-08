Indianapolis City-County Council passes ordinance to crack down on illegal street takeovers

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, the Indianapolis City-County Council voted to pass an ordinance to crack down on illegal street takeovers, with some amendments.

Proposal 314, outlines specific violations for illegal street activity, which includes street takeovers, sideshows, and spinning.

According to the amended proposal, participants, organizers, promoters, and those who knowingly allow their vehicles to be used for these activities can be penalized up to $1,000 for a first-time violation and up to $2,500 for a second violation.

The proposal also states that any vehicle used in illegal street racing activities can be impounded by police for a minimum of 30 days.

The ordinance is in response to the street takeovers that took over the city last month. Many of the events turned violent when gas, oil, baseball bats, and more were thrown at IMPD officers' vehicles.

WATCH | IMPD officers attacked, cars damaged in responding to street racing events

During the council meeting, IMPD Deputy Chief Riddle said IMPD vehicles sustained $8,300 in damage in the last several weeks.

Dozens of arrests were made and the authorities vowed to consider stricter laws.

Indianapolis is justone of many other major cities cracking down on illegal street racing.

IMPD said they looked at what other cities are doing to make sure the new ordinance addresses every step of the judicial process and doesn't infringe on anyone's rights.

A fully amended proposal is expected to be released this week.

