Indianapolis family searching for answers after woman’s body found in woods

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a homicide after the remains of a woman were found in a wooded area on the city's southeast side.

“This is the worst - no family - no family - this is the worst of the worst that could happen to a family,” Virginia Summers, Tara Capps mother told WRTV.

Family members identified the 36-year-old whose remains were found Sunday morning as Tara Capps.

Provided

“She would give anybody anything - she would help anybody,” Summers added.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the 1300 block of S. Keystone Avenue on Sunday morning after a caller reported finding possible human remains.

This is near the Pleasant Run Trail.

WRTV

“She didn't deserve this, anybody who does that is just monstrous and it's just uncalled for,” Summers said.

Capps mother says her family reported her missing in late June. The family says they haven’t stopped searching since.

Provided

“We just went from a tip that we had that something happened to her, and were searching and the last place was those woods, and I thought I covered everything and on Sunday I stumbled upon her,” Summers concluded.

The incident has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ingram with IMPD Homicide at 317-327-3475.

