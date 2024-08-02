Indianapolis family still seeking justice nearly 3 years after double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — After a number of recent homicide arrests, IMPD says there is still work to be done.

“We continue to utilize technology — our public safety cameras, our license plate readers and just a lot of work done by our Indiana Crime Guns Task Force,” IMPD Sgt. Anthony Patterson said.

Provided

The department says while their detectives continue to work day in and day out, they need more help from the community to help solve these cases.

“It may be two or three months or years down the road but when we get that piece of information, we do our best to follow up on those leads and put the people behind bars that need to be behind bars,” Sgt. Patterson said.

WATCH RELATED COVERAGE | Family seeks justice in deadly hit and run

Family seeks justice in deadly hit and run

WRTV numbers show that IMPD has made the same amount of arrests this year as they did last year, despite the number of killings going down.

“We understand that every loss of life is troubling in our community. It’s troubling to the police department,” Sgt. Patterson told WRTV.

Provided

The Rollins family has been grieving the loss of two loved ones.

“I want help to try and find out who did this,” Yvonne Rollins said.

Michael Rollins Sr. and his son, Michael Rollins Jr., were shot and killed in October 2022. The case has yet to be solved.

Provided

“I want justice. I want my brother and nephew to rest in peace,” Tamy Rollins said.

If you have any tips on crimes, police ask you to call 317-262-TIPS. You can stay anonymous.