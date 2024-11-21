Indianapolis father sentenced to over 20 years in prison after shaking infant son to death in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis father will spend 20 years in prison after telling detectives “I lost my cool” when prosecutors say he caused the shaken-baby death of his 4-month-old son.

Brandon Herring was sentenced to 35 years in prison with 15 years suspended. He was convicted of Aggravated Battery Resulting in Death after a three-day jury trial in Oct.

On Aug. 27, 2021, IMPD’s Child Abuse Unit responded to an investigation into a previously healthy four-month-old infant who was unresponsive.

During the initial interview with investigators, Herring told them that the child was in his care before calling the paramedics and said he choked on milk and stopped breathing.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says Herring then changed his story and said he dropped his son, and he fell on the floor.

Physicians at Riley Children’s Hospital say that medical scans revealed injuries consistent with the baby being shaken.

Medical records ultimately stated that he had experienced “clear nonaccidental trauma given retinal hemorrhages and diffuse intracranial injury.” The physicians informed detectives that a fall would not explain these injuries.

Police say that when confronted with this information, Herring responded by saying, “I lost my cool.” He then admitted he became frustrated and shook the child.

After live-saving measures, the child died of his injuries on Aug. 29, 2021.

“We have a duty to protect children from harm and create safe environments for them to grow,” said Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “The defendant failed to live up to that responsibility and the consequences were fatal.”