Indianapolis man arrested for home invasion that left 22-year-old woman dead in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old woman who was killed in a home invasion on the northeast side of Indianapolis in 2022.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced 19-year-old Octavionn Long was arrested in connection to the deadly home invasion that occurred on April 29, 2022.

22-year-old Naya Ruffin was killed in the incident and her murder went unsolved for nearly two years after.

According to court documents, Ruffin was sleeping on the couch after fighting with her boyfriend, who was asleep in the bedroom. Two men wearing masks entered the house through the sliding glass door with a rifle at 1 a.m.

Ruffin’s boyfriend told detectives he heard her scream before hearing one of the men ask, “What’s in here?” The two fought but eventually, the man pointed a gun at Ruffin’s boyfriend’s head.

The suspects stole items from inside a safe in the bedroom, court documents say.

Ruffin’s boyfriend says he heard a gunshot come from the living room and saw Ruffin run out of the house. She was found outside lying on the ground while neighbors attempted CPR on her.

Ruffin was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

During police questioning, Long denied being at the apartment complex the night of the home invasion, but swabs taken from blood found at the scene matched with Long’s DNA samples.

Court documents also say Long is linked to a suspect involved in a past encounter with Ruffin’s boyfriend from June 2021.

Long faces the following charges:



Murder

Burglary resulting in serious injury

Robbery resulting in serious injury

He is being held in custody at Branchville Correctional Facility in Perry County.