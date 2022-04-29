Woman dead after shooting at apartments on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead after they were shot at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 1 a.m. to the 5700 block of San Paulo Circle on the report of a person shot.
When they arrived, they found a woman with at least one apparent gunshot wound, IMPD Officer William Young said in a press release. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
The incident remains under investigation by Detective Matthew Melkey. Anyone with information is asked to call him at 317-327-3475 or email him at Matthew.Melkey@indy.gov.
