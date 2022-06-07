Watch
Indianapolis man charged in Detroit dating app slaying

Posted at 6:37 PM, Jun 07, 2022
DETROIT (AP) — An Indianapolis man has been charged in a Detroit slaying in which the victim allegedly was targeted as a member of the LGBTQ community through an online dating app.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 34-year-old Diabolique Paris Johnson faces arraignment Thursday in Detroit on first-degree murder and using a firearm during felony charges.

The 39-year-old victim was slain Sept. 5 during an armed robbery. Johnson also is charged in a separate armed robbery on Sept. 1 of a 26-year-old man at a hotel in Dearborn, a Detroit suburb. Prosecutors say that man also is a member of the LGBTQ community. Johnson was arrested in Indianapolis and extradited to Michigan

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

