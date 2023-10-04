Indianapolis man convicted for murdering his girlfriend in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was convicted for murdering his girlfriend in 2021 on Wednesday after a two-day jury trial.

On July 12, 2021, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to Luett Avenue on the city’s west side. Upon arrival, they located Latisha Burnett, 43, dead at the scene.

Police say Burnett had been shot three times. Alsham Laster was arrested in connection to her death on Nov. 5, 2021. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the 41-year-old was convicted for the murder on Oct. 4, 2023.

Detectives confirmed with neighbors that Laster was the owner of the residence. Neighbors also stated they had not seen Burnett since the week prior.

According to police, Laster was located driving a vehicle registered to Burnett. A search warrant was executed on the vehicle, and detectives located blood-stained sweatpants and Laster’s work equipment.

A forensics report on Laster’s phone showed an image of Burnett taken two days before the 911 call. Burnett is pictured on the floor, wearing the same clothing she was in when found by officers.

“This is a devastating instance of domestic violence, and we are proud to have secured justice for Ms. Burnett’s loved ones in the wake of her tragic death,” Prosecutor Mears stated. “It is crucial that we as a community speak up and take action when the signs of an abusive relationship are present.”

A sentence hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.