43-year-old woman found shot and killed on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The investigation into the death of a woman found shot and killed Monday night on the west side of Indianapolis is now being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

The woman was found around 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Luett Avenue, near West 16th Street and Olin Avenue, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young said in an incident brief. The woman was identified as Latisha Burnett, 43, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office.

The incident is still under investigation by homicide detectives and any information on a possible suspect hasn't been released.

The announcement of this investigation means at least 13 people were shot, 5 fatally, since about 7 p.m. Monday in Indianapolis.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 317-327-3475 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

