Indianapolis man sentenced to 27 years for shooting at IMPD officers in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Ridner has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for shooting at two IMPD officers in August 2022.

On the day of the incident, officers responded to the 5500 block of Dollar Hide North Drive for a welfare check.

Ridner’s mother had called 911 concerned about his mental state. According to court documents, he had recently lost his job, was drinking, had access to guns and was potentially suicidal.

Upon arrival, officers approached the front door and saw Ridner with a handgun. When officers asked him to step off the porch, he retreated into the home and fired shots at the officers.

SWAT was called to the scene and took Ridner into custody.

No officers were injured and none fired their weapons. At least one IMPD patrol car was struck by the gunfire.

Ridner was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of criminal reckless and resisting law enforcement.

“The officers involved were unnecessarily put into danger while simply trying to do their jobs and protect others. I commend their bravery and their cooperation that led to this resolution,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

