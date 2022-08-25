Watch Now
IMPD responding to report of shots fired on southwest side

IMPD
Posted at 4:42 PM, Aug 25, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are responding to a report of shots fired from inside a resident on the southwest side of the city.

According to IMPD, officers are at the scene in the 5500 block of Dollar Hide N Drive. The nearest major intersection is S. High School Road and Thompson Road.

The scene is not secure and officers are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

