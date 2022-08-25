IMPD responding to report of shots fired on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers are responding to a report of shots fired from inside a resident on the southwest side of the city.
According to IMPD, officers are at the scene in the 5500 block of Dollar Hide N Drive. The nearest major intersection is S. High School Road and Thompson Road.
This is preliminary information. IMPD officers are on scene in the 5500 block of Dollar Hide N Dr of a report of shots fired from a residence. The subject is believed to be inside and this area is not secured. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/WXUNYscXuI— IMPD (@IMPDnews) August 25, 2022
The scene is not secure and officers are asking people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
TOP STORIES: Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week | School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | Sheriff: Indiana University student found dead at home outside of Bloomington | 11-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Forest Manor Park in Indianapolis, 51-year-old man arrested