Indianapolis man sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years for series of robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — A man convicted of robbing four Indianapolis businesses who sometimes attacked employees with bear spray and a large metal pipe has been sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years.

Jerry Davis, 51, was convicted of the November 2019 robberies earlier this year in federal court. There is no parole in the federal system.

Authorities say Davis had five prior convictions in state court for robbery and or attempted robbery.

“Mr. Davis has been victimizing the citizens of this community with his violent behavior for twenty-five years,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers. “Each time the defendant returned to the community from prison he could have changed his ways. Instead, he chose to engage in a series of violent attacks against innocent victims. The serious sentence imposed demonstrates that repeat violent offenders will be held accountable for their actions.”

The FBI and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department both investigated the case.

