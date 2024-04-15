Indianapolis residents, businesses weigh-in on increased car break-ins

INDIANAPOLIS — Rachel Schuster moved into her south Indianapolis home just a few months ago.

“It's just a very scary feeling when I felt so safe here,” explained Schuster.

This past weekend, Schuster awoke to numerous calls from her bank regarding unauthorized charges on her card at Lowes and Walmart. She went to the car to find her wallet and instead found something much worse.

“I opened my door and trash was everywhere, center console open and ransacked, bags flipped upside down,” said Schuster.

She was a victim of a car break-in.

According to the FBI, over 26% of larceny thefts were from motor vehicles.

WRTV

According to Schuster, her biggest loss was her sense of security.

“Truthfully, the biggest thing that they took for me is not feeling safe at my new house," she said.

Schuster isn’t alone. According to IMPD, there were over 29 reported incidents of car break-ins over the weekend.

Leviathan Bakehouse is a coffee and pastry shop located on College Avenue. Owner Jesse Blythe saw three break-ins just this weekend.

“It's definitely an issue for us here,” explained Blythe. “I’d say over the past month and a half, it's happened no less than 10 to 15 times.”

Blythe believes the crime has affected Leviathan and other downtown businesses.

“I think it's been a deterrent for people wanting to come downtown and visit us,” expressed Blythe. “They're afraid their car is gonna get broken into while they're coming in for their coffee in the morning.”

Blythe shared that Leviathan plans to add new security cameras to help reduce the amount of crime surrounding their business.

Both Blythe and Schuster had strong messages for those breaking into cars.

“Learn how to work hard for your stuff. Leave hardworking people alone,” shared an emotional Schuster.

“Treat your fellow human beings in a more decent fashion,” added Blythe. “90% of the time, the things that are getting stolen out of these cars are extremely low value items. So, is it worth the risk? I don't think so.”