Indy DPW employee carjacked, robbed while in city vehicle

Posted at 5:36 PM, Jan 05, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Department of Public Works employee was carjacked while driving a city vehicle early Thursday morning, according to a police report from IMPD.

Officers responded to the intersection of Pennsylvania Street and Puryear Street around midnight.

The police report says the vehicle was recovered and a handbag was also stolen.

Indy DPW tells WRTV they are working with IMPD on the investigation.

