Indy DPW employee carjacked, robbed while in city vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Department of Public Works employee was carjacked while driving a city vehicle early Thursday morning, according to a police report from IMPD.
Officers responded to the intersection of Pennsylvania Street and Puryear Street around midnight.
The police report says the vehicle was recovered and a handbag was also stolen.
Indy DPW tells WRTV they are working with IMPD on the investigation.
TOP STORIES: Owner of troubled Indy chicken and fish restaurant calls viral TikTok showing mouse 'complete misunderstanding' | Teen killed, adult injured in shooting outside Castleton Square Mall | Bodycam video shows Idaho quadruple murder suspect being pulled over in Indiana | Did you get a random check in the mail? 171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit | Colts safety visits Damar Hamlin in hospital