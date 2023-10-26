Indy man arrested while trespassing at IUPUI with police patches, clothing

INDIANAPOLIS — A man wanted for theft was taken into custody this week after being found wandering on the fourth floor of a building on IUPUI's campus after hours.

During routine patrol of the IT building on the IUPUI campus Tuesday night, two officers with Indiana University Police found a man walking around in the building more than 45 minutes after it closed.

The man was unable to produce student identification and was asked to leave.

RELATED | Indianapolis man arrested accused of impersonating a police officer

After leaving the building, the officers ran the man's information and found he had an active warrant for theft in Marion County.

The man, Christopher Haskins, was located and detained outside of the IT building.

During a search of Hankins, police found the following:



1 presumed stolen Identification Card

8 patches that say the word "Police"

1 patch that says "Butler University Police"

2 Sergeant Stripes

2 short sleeve IMPD police shirts

2 police names tags

1 police lieutenant rank bar

1 jacket suspected to be police issued

1 set of Mercedes car keys

2 flash drivers

5 credit cards with differing names on each

2 ProxCards (Entry keys)

Pornographic images believed to be printed on campus printers

Multiple electronic devices

During questioning, Haskins repeatedly told officers he was a police officer with IMPD, according to court documents. Haskins claimed Eric Holcomb was his direct supervisor.

Haskins was taken into custody on his warrant for theft and is preliminarily charged with a Level 6 Felony of Impersonating a Public Servant.