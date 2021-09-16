Indy man charged with murder after woman found stabbed to death, bound with duct tape

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is now charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found in Brown County last year.

The probable cause affidavit says Angela Weisheit, 38, was murdered, stabbed multiple times and bound with duct tape when her body was discovered on November 21, 2020.

DNA from Paul Fox was found on and around Weisheit's body, and authorities say she had been at Fox's home at least twice on the day she was murdered.

In an interview with authorities on September 1, 2021, Fox said he knew Weishiet since 1995 and the two had been close friends. Fox believed Weisheit's boyfriend killed her and said Weisheit used to tell him her boyfriend beat her up.

Fox said Weisheit was at his house on November 20, 2020, and later dropped her off before going home for the rest of the night.

The affidavit says Fox told authorities he did not murder Weisheit and finding his DNA on some parts of her body was "impossible" and his DNA was planted there.

Fox was arrested and is being held without bond, according to Prosecutor Ted Adams.