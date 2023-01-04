Indy man charged with OWI in June crash that killed Muncie man on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man involved in a crash in June that left a Muncie man dead is now charged after being found to be high during the crash, according to court documents.

On Saturday, Teriyon Carter, 22, was charged with causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death when operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance in the blood and reckless homicide.

In the crash, Joseph Evan Dely, 31, of Muncie died.

The crash happened about 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway, closing the roadway between Interstate 74 and South Arlington Arlington Avenue, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Dely’s Jeep Wrangler was found as well as a black Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Carter. Carter was transported to Community East Hospital with a head injury, per court documents.

Carter told police he was driving when he dropped his cellphone that he was using as navigation. He continued to say when he reached down, he struck the Jeep despite an effort to avoid it, according to court documents.

Witnesses told police the Jeep flew over the exit ramp lane and flipped several times.

Reconstruction of the crash found that Carter was driving at 89 mph, according to court documents.

A search of Carter’s car found marijuana and Carter’s blood tested positive for Delta-9 THC.