Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Fatal crash closes all lanes of southbound I-465 on Indianapolis' south side

I-465 sb fatal
Provided/Indiana Department of Transportation
I-465 sb fatal
Posted at 6:19 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 06:19:54-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died in a crash early Friday on Interstate 465 on the city's south side.

The crash happened about 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway, closing the roadway between Interstate 74 and South Arlington Arlington Avenue, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Indianapolis State Police Sgt. John Perrine later confirmed the crash involved a fatality.

Additional details were not immediately available.

As of 6:16 a.m., all lanes were still closed.

This is a developing story.

TOP STORIES: Martinsville man found dead in upside-down car in pond, police say | Kountry Kitchen breaks ground on new location | Holcomb wants to give Hoosiers additional $225 tax refund | Zoopolis 500 features racing tortoises, IndyCar Driver Tony Kanaan | At least 7 shot in Indianapolis in 5-hour window

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!