Fatal crash closes all lanes of southbound I-465 on Indianapolis' south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died in a crash early Friday on Interstate 465 on the city's south side.

The crash happened about 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway, closing the roadway between Interstate 74 and South Arlington Arlington Avenue, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Indianapolis State Police Sgt. John Perrine later confirmed the crash involved a fatality.

Additional details were not immediately available.

As of 6:16 a.m., all lanes were still closed.

This is a developing story.