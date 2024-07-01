Indy surpasses 100 homicides in 2024, on pace for 200-plus homicides for fifth straight year

INDIANAPOLIS — Last week, Indianapolis surpasses 100 homicides for the 2024 calendar year.

By reaching 100 homicides before July 1, the city is on pace to surpass 200 homicides for a fifth year in a row — though the city is pacing to have fewer homicides than last year.

As of July 1, the city sits at 103 homicides for the year.

On July 1, 2023 the city had 114 homicides.

2021 was the most violent year for homicides in a calendar year for the city with 272 for the year. That year, on July 1, the city was at 122 homicides.

In 2024, multiple steps from community organizations and the city have been made in effort to slow the rate of homicides.

Last month, the City of Indianapolis announced Ralph Durrett Jr. as the new Chief Violence Prevention Officer. His focus in on preventing youth gun violence in the city.

In 2024, Indianapolis has seen a steep drop in the amount of deaths from gun violence involving teenagers. Just three people under 18 have died from gun violence this year — compared to 12 in 2023 at this time.