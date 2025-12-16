Indy volleyball coach in viral video charged after allegedly sending explicit images to minor

INDIANAPOLIS — A viral video has led to criminal charges against an Indianapolis volleyball coach accused of sending sexually explicit images to someone he believed was a 14-year-old boy.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that Levi Garrett, 34, of Danville, faces attempted dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a Level 6 felony, following an independent investigation by the prosecutor's office.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the charges stem from allegations that on March 2, 2025, Garrett engaged in explicit conversations and sent sexually graphic photos on the dating app Grindr to someone he believed was a minor.

A member of a private online investigative organization used a fake Grindr profile titled "tryna have fun" with a photo portraying themselves as a 14-year-old male named "Josh." The decoy allegedly engaged with Garrett's profile, "Hmu & find out."

During the conversation, court documents show the minor texted Garrett, "U mind if I'm young," and Garrett replied, "No I don't mind." When the decoy told Garrett, "I'm 14 but I down for whatever," Garrett allegedly "liked" the message and proceeded to send three sexually explicit images, including photos of male genitalia and sexual activity.

The messages also allegedly included language about meeting for sex, with Garrett asking whether the encounter would be "safe or bareback."

Court records show Garrett initially agreed to meet at a location in Greencastle but later blocked the account.

The case gained widespread attention in August when YouTuber JiDion, who is affiliated with the private investigative group, posted a 26-minute video titled "Volleyball Coach Gets EXPOSED" that has been viewed over 1.2 million times.

In the video, JiDion confronts Garrett at The Academy Volleyball Club located on East 30th Street, showing him screenshots of the alleged text exchanges and explicit photos.

Notably, the video showed several Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers at the scene during the confrontation. When JiDion urged them to arrest the coach, one officer stated, "I have run into this before. Our prosecutor will not touch this," a response that was controversial to many of JiDion's followers.

IMPD later responded to the backlash and clarified that the video lacked important context, noting that a police report was filed at the scene, Garrett was trespassed from the property, and detectives were informed about the allegations.

Following the viral incident, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office opened a formal investigation into the allegations.

"There are no shortcuts in the investigative process," Mears said in a statement Monday. "When it comes to crimes against children, justice demands that an independent investigation occur and evidence be properly obtained, so that a case is built that will hold offenders accountable in a court of law."

According to the affidavit, body camera footage from the incident shows Garrett identifying himself by name and providing his date of birth and phone number to officers, information that matched the Grindr profile under investigation.

Garrett is scheduled to appear for a change of plea hearing on January 27, 2026, at 9 a.m. in Marion County Superior Court.