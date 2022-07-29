Watch Now
Indy woman, 20, arrested Thursday night for road rage shooting on Interstate 70 near Keystone Avenue

Indiana State Police arrested a woman for driving over 100 mph with an unrestrained toddler in her car.
Posted at 11:46 PM, Jul 28, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A 20-year-old Indianapolis woman was arrested Thursday night in Indianapolis after firing shots at another vehicle while traveling on Interstate 70 near Keystone Avenue during a road rage incident.

According to Indiana State Police, the woman was a passenger in a white Chevrolet Impala.

An investigation determined when the driver of the Impala become involved in a road rage incident with a tan Buick near the Rural Ave./Keystone Ave. exit on I-70, the passenger pulled out a handgun and fired numerous shots at the car.

After responding to the area, troopers located the Impala broken down near I-65 northbound and Meridian Street.

During the course of the investigation, the Chevrolet was searched leading to the discovery of two handguns in possession of three adult females.

Troopers arrested the passenger who fired the weapon, allegedly. The other two occupants of the vehicle were not arrested.

This is a developing story.

