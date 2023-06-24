Investigation underway for Muncie officer involved shooting on Friday

MUNCIE — Indiana State Police say an investigation is underway for a shooting involving a Muncie police officer on Friday.

According to ISP, Muncie officers were searching for a 19-year-old male Friday evening near the 3000 block of Mock Avenue.

Police said he was wanted for questioning for another case and also had active warrants in Madison County.

According to police, they tried to apprehend the suspect coming out of a residence. "When [ ] saw officers, he reportedly fled on foot from police and at some point during the chase pulled out a 9mm handgun and fired at officers," ISP reported.

Delaware County Sheriff's Office Deputy Carter Smithson then "returned fire with his department issued sidearm," ISP said.

ISP also said "During the exchange of gunfire, Sergeant Tim Mitchell utilized his department issued police vehicle to stop the deadly and aggressive actions of [ ] and to protect the other officer on foot."

Police said neither officer was injured during the incident but the police vehicle was stuck by gunfire.

The suspect was treated on scene by paramedics and transported to Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital. Police said he is currently listed in stable condition at an Indianapolis hospital.

Indiana State Police and multiple Muncie and Delaware County agencies are still investigating the incident and collecting evidence on scene. The evidence will be submitted to the crime lab.

At this time, there is no additional information.