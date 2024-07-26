Investigators: Man was driving nearly 100 mph before crashing into SUV full of kids

INDIANAPOLIS — More serious charges were filed for a driver, who police say sped through a red light and smashed into an SUV carrying several children.

Investigators say Tramayne Harris was driving his Dodge Chargers traveling 87 to 97 miles per hour before he smashed into an SUV at the intersection of New York St. and State Ave. The speed limit is 30 miles per hour.

A mother and six kids were in that SUV. The family tells WRTV two are still in the hospital, and one is on life support.

"Hopefully, God gives him strength and us pushing gives him support. That will help the family a lot," said cousin Seth Ayllon.

Ayllon is speaking on behalf of the family. He says the children suffered head injuries and cuts.

"From one-and-a-half to 14-years-old that were involved," said Ayllon. "They were coming back from school shopping. They were buying supplies. They picked out some stuff like bikes, shoes."

Harris is accused of driving three times the legal speed limit. He had a learner's permit but no license. Investigators say he was driving while intoxicated.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears says Harris is already on federal probation for a drug trafficking crime while carrying a gun.

"You had an individual who was in the federal system, went to federal prison, comes out on federal probation. Then, we see him involved in this crash in which an entire family is devastated," said Prosecutor Mears.

The prosecutor's office filed 13 formal charges against Harris for the wreck. Based on the charges, the maximum jail time for Harris could be roughly 90 years.

"We believe, and what we would argue is that those counts should be stacked one on top of the other, meaning that each individual count is for an individual victim," said Mears.

While the children recover, their mother shares this message for drivers.

"She wants everyone to go home safe at the end of the day and stop reckless driving. She wants more law enforcement to be more strict on speeding," said Allyon. "Just be safe. It can be your family one day — hopefully not, but it can."

Bond for Harris is set at $320,000 with home detention.

The family says it's in need of school supplies and car seats.