ISP asks for public's help with investigation into deadly shooting on I-65 near Lafayette Road

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is asking for the public's help after a man was shot and killed while in a car on I-65 Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday on I-65 in Indianapolis near Lafayette Road. According to investigators, shots were fired at a dark purple Toyota Scion from another vehicle.

A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital where he later died. The victim's identity was not made available at the time of this report.

ISP is asking that anyone with information on who was driving in the area late Tuesday to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

