ISP investigating officer-involved shooting that left 1 dead on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Tuesday on the northeast side of Indianapolis, near 40th and Keystone.

The Indiana Crime Guns Task Force was conducting an investigation in the area after 42-year-old Darmon Graves Jr. was wanted on a parole violation.

Police say during the incident, Graves pointed a handgun at officers.

Provided by ISP

“When it happens, it’s a life changing event and we recognize that,” ISP Sgt. John Perrine said.

State police say it will not conduct an internal review of the investigation, starting with interviewing the officers who were involved.

ISP says three officers are on administrative leave following the investigation. One of those officers is a state trooper. The other two are IMPD officers.

Provided by ISP

“At the onset of the event, the involved trooper gives a public safety statement,” Sgt. Perrine said.

While state police wouldn’t comment on the specifics of this investigation, they did say they will follow their policy when it comes to review process.

Provided by ISP

Police say during an investigation like this, the trooper who was involved will be given multiple days before doing a formal interview about what happened.

“Our investigators are working non-stop. These are complex investigations, and we know that,” Sgt. Perrine said.

State police say the investigation will go to the State Police Board but right now there is no timetable for when it will be completed.