ISP: Man kills wife, himself during argument in car in Gas City

GAS CITY — State police is investigating the deaths of two people Monday afternoon after they were brought to the Gas City Town Hall.

Around 4:30 p.m., Indiana State Police troopers were called to investigate the deaths of two people after a family member drove to the town hall with them for help, ISP Sgt. Tony Slocum said.

A preliminary investigation found Eric Huffman, 48, and his wife, Telina Huffman, 43, both of Marion, got into an argument while they were in the car with a family member, Slocum said. Eric pulled out a handgun and shot Telina.

The family member, who was driving the car, crashed into a parked semi-trailer at a business on East First Street in Gas City while they were in a struggle with Eric, Slocum said. Eric then died by suicide.

Because the family member was unable to escape from the car, they drove to the town hall and honked their horn until employees came outside, Slocum said. They were removed from the car by Gas City Fire Department firefighters.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call ISP Det. Mike Lorona at 765-473-6666

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate attention, call. You can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741.