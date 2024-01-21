ISP reminds drivers to slow down after another trooper’s car was struck on I-65 Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is asking drivers to be cautious and slow down after a trooper’s vehicle was struck early Sunday morning.

ISP Trooper Kari Woodard’s vehicle was struck by a driver at 6 a.m. while she was investigating a crash on Interstate 65 southbound near the 116-mile marker.

The location of the crash was just a mile south of where ISP Trooper Azariah Keith was critically injured after being struck by an alleged drunk driver on Saturday night, police say.

According to ISP, Trooper Woodard was outside of the vehicle when it was hit. She was not injured in the incident.