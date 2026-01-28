ISP trooper vehicle struck by suspected impaired driver on I-65 near 38th Street

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Trooper was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after his patrol vehicle was struck by a suspected impaired driver on I-65 near 38th Street Wednesday.

According to ISP Sgt. Perrine, Trooper Klingkammer was inside his patrol vehicle blocking a lane to protect another trooper working a crash in the roadway when the collision occurred.

Trooper Klingkammer was blocking a lane on I-65 near 38th Street for a trooper working a crash in the road



Trooper Klingkammer was struck by a suspected impaired driver, he is now at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other driver is being investigated for OWI pic.twitter.com/oUFrY62BCo — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 28, 2026

The driver who struck the patrol car is being investigated for operating while intoxicated (OWI), police said.

This marks the fifth time since Saturday that an ISP patrol vehicle has been hit on an Indianapolis-area interstate, according to Perrine.

On Tuesday, a state trooper was uninjured when his patrol car was struck on I-465 southbound between I-70 and 16th Street on the east side. In that incident, the trooper was outside his vehicle responding to another crash when another vehicle hit his patrol car.