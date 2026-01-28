Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ISP trooper vehicle struck by suspected impaired driver on I-65 near 38th Street

Indiana State Police
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Trooper was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after his patrol vehicle was struck by a suspected impaired driver on I-65 near 38th Street Wednesday.

According to ISP Sgt. Perrine, Trooper Klingkammer was inside his patrol vehicle blocking a lane to protect another trooper working a crash in the roadway when the collision occurred.

The driver who struck the patrol car is being investigated for operating while intoxicated (OWI), police said.

This marks the fifth time since Saturday that an ISP patrol vehicle has been hit on an Indianapolis-area interstate, according to Perrine.

On Tuesday, a state trooper was uninjured when his patrol car was struck on I-465 southbound between I-70 and 16th Street on the east side. In that incident, the trooper was outside his vehicle responding to another crash when another vehicle hit his patrol car.

