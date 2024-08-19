'It’s a heartbreak for the city,': IMPD looking for suspect after woman killed in hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a suspect after a 32-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. near Riverside Park.

Investigators identified the victim as Dominique Renee Berryhill and say she died at the scene. Police say the crash happened on the 2800 block of E Riverside drive when a vehicle that was speeding lost control and hit Berryhill while she was standing outside talking with friends.

Police say the suspect fled on foot and IMPD is looking for them.

Berryhill's death follows astring of recent pedestrian crashesin August. IMPD says so far this year there are 20 pedestrian fatalities already surpassing last years number of 16 fatalities.

Friends and family of Dominique say her death is hard to believe.

"She meant a great deal to the community and was a good-hearted person," said Darren Richardson one of her life-long friends. "Hopefully this is a wake-up call to people to stop speeding."

One of her close friends says she was a loving person and will never be forgotten.

"Dominique was a very outgoing and family oriented person and to know her is to love her," said Shay, Dominique's friend. "It’s so sad to see her lose her life to this senseless act and every adult needs to be held accountable for their actions and justice needs to be served."

IMPD says the crash is under investigation.

