IMPD investigating two deadly hit and runs since Friday night

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are still looking for the people responsible in two deadly hit and runs in two different sides of town.

Police say one happened Friday night and the other on Sunday morning.

“Look left and right when you are crossing the street because these people will not stop,” Jimmie Sandifur said.

Police say on Friday night, 28-year-old Jeanclaude Lubunga was killed. “If your life matters be responsible,” Sandifur added.

Then on Sunday morning, police tell WRTV that a bicyclist was killed in a hit and run near the intersection of Oriental and East Washington Street on Indy’s near east side.

“I hope that the city can create a plan that’s actionable and actually positive change,” William Hazen said. Hazen said that he was hit by a driver while he was riding his bike a few years ago, on East Washington Street.

“It was a little shock at first and I was shocked until I got home," Hazen said.

Hazen like many others are hoping that the Vision Zero Proposal moves forward. It looks to eliminate all traffic deaths and severe injuries in Marion County by 2035.

“Slow down, pay attention and let’s make changes to make our roads safer,” Hazen concluded.

IMPD reports 19 fatal hit-and-runs so far this year, compared to 16 for the entire year of 2023.

Police say both fatal hit and runs remain under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information can contact IMPD anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.

