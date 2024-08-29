'It's concerning': Police up patrols after recent attacks on Fall Creek Trail

INDIANAPOLIS — As many get outdoors to enjoy the warm weather, some residents are raising safety concerns about recent incidents on a popular Indianapolis trail.

“I don't live in fear, nobody scares me, but it's concerning,” said Shannon King, who doesn’t live too from Fall Creek Trail.

Many people frequent the trail for a nice walk or bike ride.

King told WRTV just a few days ago, she saw a post a resident shared on the Nextdoor App that said his wife was attacked at knife-point in broad daylight. The post said weeks later, another woman was attacked in a similar way.

"We're aware of at least two incidents,” said Officer Drew Brown, the PIO for IMPD. “Fall Creek Trail is a beautiful piece of the city and we want people to enjoy it.”

King told WRTV she didn't think twice about going by herself until she also had a disturbing encounter about month ago.

"When I was walking through there by myself, a gentleman stopped me and said, 'Hey do you want to have sex? I got some sex toys in my backpack,'” she recalled. "I don't want it to happen to anybody else, especially someone with kids or something like that."

12-year-old Neymar Silva Dominguez said he comes to the trail one to two times a week to fish with his parents.

"I like coming to the trail because it’s a nice spot to fish,” he said. “I catch fish, and a lot of people go there. It's nice to see other people. I don’t know why people are attacking others here.”

IMPD said after the recent incidents, they plan have more bike patrols along the trail from now until the foreseeable future, but they’re also asking residents to be more vigilant too.

"Stay alert. If you are with a group, that's wonderful, having a second person with you to enjoy these extra circular activities is wonderful but we ask that you plan ahead,” Officer Brown said.

He also urged residents to share the locations of your route with trusted family members or friends before you head out and to always carry a charged phone with you.

Police are still investigating these incidents.

They’re asking anyone who sees something suspicious to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.