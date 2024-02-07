‘It’s normal to feel upset:’ How to prepare for possible traumatic incidents

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say the shooting inside VASA Fitness Center that occurred on Tuesday night was not an active shooter situation.

Although while it was an isolated incident, it still sent fear throughout the gym.

As gun violence can strike anywhere, WRTV asked IMPD what you need to be aware of if you’re ever in a similar situation.

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley says you should do what’s best for you and your loved ones.

“That’s typically moving away from the area,” Lt. Foley said. “Leave a business if possible. If needed, we tell people to hide. Understand that if you are in a locked room, that won’t protect you from people getting in.”

Lt. Foley says the department wants people to continue their normal, daily activities without fear, but he says it’s also important to be aware of your surroundings and have an exit plan.

“Flee the area. That will help first responders know who’s involved and who isn’t,” he said. “If possible, provide medical aid, call 911 and stay around to be a witness.”

Therapist Kimble Richardson teaches critical incident stress management. It’s a crisis intervention model that helps people cope.

He explains how emotional trauma incidents, like Tuesday night’s, can affect a person.

“The impact of a sudden, dramatic incident can be devastating and life changing,” Richardson said.

He says those who experience traumatic incidents won’t be the same but that doesn’t mean they can’t recover.

“It’s normal to feel upset after you’ve experienced a critical incident, and it’s very helpful to be able to talk to someone you trust about what happened,” Richardson said.