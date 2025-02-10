'It's still too easy': Law enforcement officials concerned with illegal gun possession in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has reported a concerning increase in the collection of illegal firearms throughout central Indiana.

The Central Indiana Crime Gun Task Force, which works alongside local law enforcement agencies, has reported over 270 weapons seized in 2024. Less than two months into 2025, there have already been 45.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) says the problem stems from gun thefts.

"One of the problems we continue to see is the theft of firearms from vehicles mainly," explained ATF assistant to the Special Agent in Charge John Nokes. "I think the prevalence of the firearms just here in this region of the country."

At Indy Arms Co., staff members are committed to ensuring firearms are purchased legally, and adhering to strict federal laws.

"That's the legal way to get it done, but those who can't do that buy it illegally," retail manager Mark Welter shared.

Both Welter and Nokes emphasized the issue surrounding "straw sales," which are the second leading cause of firearm trafficking in the United States.

“Straw purchasing is when someone that can legally go and purchase a firearm does so, then they transfer that firearm to someone who shouldn't legally have the firearm," Nokes explained.

Nokes says often family members can get tricked into straw purchasing and that it's important to never buy a gun for someone else.

Gauging access to guns in Indiana

"If you purchase a firearm for someone you know can't have it and they do something really stupid with it, you're going to be liable for that," Nokes said.

As illegal firearms continue to circulate, law enforcement agencies stress the importance of responsible gun ownership.

"The criminals are the ones that give everybody a bad name for possessing firearms,” the ATF said. "They're obtaining firearms when they shouldn't be getting them, and sometimes they make that way too easy.”

ATF says it's crucial for anyone who expects their firearm to be stolen to report it as soon as possible. You can do so by calling ATF at (888) 930-9275.