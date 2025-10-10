Johnson County coroner charged in teen alcohol case

JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt has been formally charged following allegations of inappropriate interactions with a 17-year-old girl.

Pruitt faces seven counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and seven counts of Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor. The Johnson County Prosecutor's Office filed the charges following an Indiana State Police investigation.

Pruitt continues to serve as Johnson County Coroner while facing the criminal charges. His office has been embroiled in controversy for months, with multiple staff members resigning from the department.

The case remains ongoing in Johnson County courts.

Details of the allegations

According to the probable cause affidavit, the allegations stem from Pruitt's interactions with the teenager, who was 16 when the incidents began.

Pruitt allegedly purchased three pigs specifically for the teen to show at county and state fairs, beginning their interactions in May 2024.

The affidavit details seven specific incidents where Pruitt allegedly provided alcohol to the teen and her teenage cousin between June 2024 and July 2025.

The incidents allegedly included providing alcohol during a pig show in Springfield, Illinois, and various other alcoholic beverages at his residence and other locations.

Video shows both teens allegedly appearing intoxicated in Pruitt's truck, and the affidavit includes text message interactions showing Pruitt allegedly instructing the teen to hide alcohol from her mother, with one message reading "Put some of your Coors Light beers in your plastic laundry bag in your closet."

Court docs allege Johnson County coroner provided alcohol, offered cannabis gummies to teen

Additional information alleges an audio recording where Pruitt discussed concealing alcohol consumption from the teen's mother and video footage of the teens consuming alcohol while appearing intoxicated.

Court records allege Pruitt had been sending the teen $50 per week through Venmo payments, which continued even after her mother discovered them and reportedly told him to stop.

The documents also detail Pruitt's alleged use of the Life360 app to track the teen's location and his pattern of appearing at places where he knew she would be, despite her telling him she felt "smothered."

In July 2024, documents report the girl's mother confronted Pruitt and told him there could be no further contact with her daughter. During a July 20 phone conversation, Pruitt allegedly admitted to purchasing alcohol for the teenager.

Despite being told to cease contact, Pruitt allegedly continued attempting to reach the teen, including following the family to events and calling from different phone numbers.

The case was referred to Indiana State Police for investigation due to a conflict of interest within the Johnson County jurisdiction.