Johnson Memorial Health receives demand for ransom after cyberattack

FRANKLIN — Johnson Memorial Health has received a demand for ransom after the cyberattack that occurred Friday night after 10:30 p.m.

The contents of that demand, though, are not being released. However, the hospital remains open as healthcare providers depend — the old fashioned way — on paper to record patient information since the computer system is down.

Johnson Memorial Health released the following statement in response to the cyberattack last weekend:

“Johnson Memorial Health continues to work with our cybersecurity partners and the FBI to investigate a cyberattack that occurred Saturday, October 2nd. As a result of this attack, the computer network at JMH has been disabled. We are working as quickly as possible to restore normal computer operations, however these types of attacks take time to fully resolve and it may be several days before the JMH computer system is fully operational.



At this time, no appointments or surgeries have been cancelled and we ask all patients scheduled to receive services Monday to report to JMH as normal. We do recommend patients arrive a bit earlier than usual, as registration processes may be slower than on a typical day. We thank all our patients and visitors for their patience as we continue to recover from this event.”





Johnson Memorial Health became the victim of a cyberattack, the healthcare system announced on Saturday, Oct. 2, disabling its computer network. Johnson Memorial Health said then it was prepared to continue to deliver care without access to computer records.

