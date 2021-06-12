Judge denies motion to overturn conviction in 1993 murder in Muncie

MUNCIE — A man convicted and previously sentenced for the 1993 murder of Teresa French in Muncie had his motion to overturn his conviction denied.

Jess David Woods killed French on May 13, 1993, as she "begged and pleaded for her life screaming out for her 'babies,'" Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said in a press release.

"Jess David Woods referred to his female victim and all other women as 'scum,'" Hoffman said in a press release after the motion was denied. "However, his misogynistic, violent, and brutal actions show who the 'scum' really is. Woods is exactly where he belongs – behind bars. Society is much safer given the fact that Woods will spend the rest of his natural life in prison."

He was arrested in March 2008 and convicted in 2009.

During Woods' sentencing, Hoffman said Woods killed another human being he never met, got paid for it and enjoyed it. A judge sentenced Woods to 100 years in prison.

Woods filed the motion in 2017, according to online court records.

You can read the press release from Hoffman and the court's findings below:

