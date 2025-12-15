Judge rules Elwood officer murder suspect incompetent for trial

MADISON COUNTY — A Madison County judge has determined that the man accused of killing an Elwood police officer is currently incompetent to stand trial.

The judge made the ruling Monday regarding Carl Boards II, whose death penalty trial was scheduled to begin in January 2026. The trial has now been moved to March 16, 2026 while Boards undergoes mental health treatment.

Boards faces the death penalty for the fatal shooting of Officer Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop on July 31, 2022. The officer was killed near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County around 2 a.m.

According to police reports, Shahnavaz attempted to stop a 2012 Buick LaCrosse and radioed in the license plate number. His final transmission indicated the driver had a weapon. Investigators found 36 rifle bullet casings at the scene and determined Shahnavaz's service weapon remained holstered.

The suspect fled the scene but was arrested after a pursuit that ended when officers used tire deflation devices and vehicle intervention techniques. A handgun was found on Boards during his arrest, along with a black rifle and high-capacity magazine in the vehicle.

Boards faces nearly a dozen charges in connection with Shahnavaz's murder, including murder, resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice, drug possession, and firearm violations.

While awaiting trial, Boards was charged in July with additional crimes stemming from an incident at Miami Correctional Facility. Court documents allege he stabbed a prison guard multiple times on April 25 using a homemade weapon. The correctional officer survived the attack with assistance from other staff members.

The prison stabbing charges include attempted murder, prisoner possessing dangerous device or material, and possession of methamphetamine. Following the incident, Boards was transferred to a higher-security facility.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna responded to the competency ruling in a statement.

"We believe the evidence shows the Defendant is competent to stand trial. However, we respect the Court's decision and we will be ready and willing to try this case as soon as Defendant returns from the Indiana State Hospital and they deem his competency has been restored," Hanna said.

Boards' March trial date will allow time for mental health treatment and reevaluation of his ability to assist in his defense.

The case remains a priority for prosecutors seeking the death penalty against Boards.