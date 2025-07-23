Suspect in murder of Elwood officer now facing charges in prison guard stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — Carl Boards II, the man accused of killing an Elwood police officer, is being charged after allegedly stabbing a correctional officer on April 25 at the Miami Correctional Facility.

In addition to attempted murder, Boards faces charges of possessing a dangerous weapon while incarcerated and possessing methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Boards allegedly stabbed a guard multiple times on April 25.

Court documents reveal Boards exited his cell with a homemade weapon—a sharp metal object—before lunging at the guard. The officer sustained multiple stab wounds during the incident but managed to evade Boards with the help of other staff members, ultimately disarming him.

Further investigation into Board's cell found methamphetamine and other contraband, and he reportedly displayed erratic behavior before the attack.

This latest charge comes as Boards also faces serious charges related to the murder of Officer Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop in July 2022.

The Murder of Noah Shahnavaz

It was around 2 a.m. when Shahnavaz pulled over a white Buick LaCrosse, later identified as being driven by Boards.

As he conducted the stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County, Shahnavaz communicated over the radio that the driver appeared to be armed, stating, “the driver has a gun,” which turned out to be his last transmission.

When additional law enforcement arrived, they found Shahnavaz inside his patrol vehicle, which still had its lights flashing. Tragically, he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite immediate medical assistance, Shahnavaz was later pronounced dead at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

An autopsy revealed that Shahnavaz died from two gunshot wounds to the head along with additional wounds to his body.

Following the shooting, Boards led police on a pursuit that ended when his vehicle was immobilized by tire deflation devices. He was arrested without further incident, with officers discovering a 9mm handgun and a black rifle with a high-capacity magazine in his vehicle.

Boards is currently facing 11 charges, including murder, for that incident and could potentially receive the death penalty.

His initial hearing for the prison guard stabbing is scheduled for October 7.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Funeral services honor fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz | 4 additional charges brought against man charged with killing Elwood officer | Fallen Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz honored with scholarship fundraiser | https://www.wrtv.com/news/local-news/crime/he-is-very-competent-suspect-in-elwood-officer-shooting-death-found-competent-to-stand-trial