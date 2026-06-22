Jury trial begins for mom accused in "horrific" death of 5-year-old Kinsleigh Welty

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The mother charged with murder in the “horrific” death of her 5-year-old daughter Kinsleigh Welty will appear in court Monday for the start of her jury trial.

Toni McClure, 31, was arrested and charged with murder, criminal confinement, and battery of a person under 14 following the girl’s death in April 2024.

WATCH | Family members file complain in death of Kinsleigh Welty

Family members file complaints in Marion County Court in death of Kinsleigh Welty

WRTV previously reported that Welty was found dead in her southwest side home.

McClure later admitted to police that for several months she had been keeping her daughter locked in a closet in her mobile home. Doctors say the girl weighed more at 2½ years old than she did when she died.

Two others were arrested and charged in Welty’s death: McClure’s then-boyfriend, Ryan Smith, and McClure’s mother, Tammy Halsey.

Both Smith and Halsey took plea deals in the case, and both will testify against McClure in her trial.

Court proceedings were expected to begin in Marion Superior Court 32 at 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story.

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