Juvenile and man injured in shooting in Martindale-Brightwood

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A juvenile male and a man are in "stable, but serious" condition following a shooting in Martindale-Brightwood Thursday, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said officers responded around 5:21 p.m. to The Martindale apartments at the 3100 block of Baltimore Terrace on the report of a person shot.

Officers found two victims at the scene, a juvenile male and a man, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were taken to area hospitals in stable but serious condition by IEMS.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.