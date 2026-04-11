Juvenile in stable condition after stabbing at Castleton Square Mall, suspects detained

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile victim is recovering after a being stabbed in Castleton Square Mall on Friday night, police said.

Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said officers were dispatched to the mall at around 8:48 p.m. on the report of a person stabbed.

Responding officers found a juvenile victim suffering with injuries consistent with trauma. They have been taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police say they believe this incident stemmed from an argument between multiple people in the mall, and there in no ongoing threat to the public. IMPD believes all individuals involved in this incident have been detained.