Juvenile injured in shooting at Arbuckle Acres Park in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG — A boy is hospitalized Wednesday evening after a shooting near Arbuckle Acres Park in Brownsburg, according to police.

Brownsburg Police Department officers found the juvenile in a car around 5 p.m. after they were called to investigate the report of shots fired at the park, Cpl. Chris Nelson said. They were taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.

Four juveniles, including the juvenile who was shot, were in the car, Nelson said.

At this time, Nelson said detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there's no threat to the community.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and working to learn more information about what led to the shooting.

WRTV Photo/Mike Japowicz

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 317-852-1109 ext. 2123.

WRTV Photographer Mike Japowicz contributed to this report.

