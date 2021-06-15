Watch
NewsLocal NewsCrime

Actions

Juvenile injured in shooting at Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center

items.[0].image.alt
Dave Marren/WRTV Photo
A juvenile was shot on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, according to police.
kokomo_beach_shooting.jpg
Posted at 7:58 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 21:15:12-04

KOKOMO — A juvenile was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening at the Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, according to police.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m.

The condition of the juvenile who was shot wasn't released by police, but in a Facebook post, the department said the juvenile was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis.

A juvenile was detained leaving the area by Howard County Sheriff's Office deputies, according to the post. The juvenile, who was detained pending further investigation, was in possession of a firearm.

Witnesses are being interviewed, Kokomo Police Department Capt. Scott Purtee said in an email.

Purtee said the department would send more information in a press release on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Capt. Mike Banush 765-456-7278.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!