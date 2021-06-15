Juvenile injured in shooting at Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center

KOKOMO — A juvenile was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening at the Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, according to police.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m.

The condition of the juvenile who was shot wasn't released by police, but in a Facebook post, the department said the juvenile was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis.

A juvenile was detained leaving the area by Howard County Sheriff's Office deputies, according to the post. The juvenile, who was detained pending further investigation, was in possession of a firearm.

Witnesses are being interviewed, Kokomo Police Department Capt. Scott Purtee said in an email.

Purtee said the department would send more information in a press release on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Capt. Mike Banush 765-456-7278.