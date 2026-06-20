Kentucky man arrested for attempted murder following road rage incident on I-65

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WRTV) — A Kentucky man is behind bars after Indiana State Police said he shot another driver on I-65 Friday afternoon.

ISP said troopers responded to a reported shooting around 2:38 p.m. on northbound Interstate 65 near the 27-mile marker, a few miles south of Scottsburg in Scott County. Scott County is about an hour and 13 minutes south of Indianapolis.

Preliminary investigations indicate that following a road rage incident, both vehicles, a white Mazda passenger car and a gray Ford Maverick truck, stopped in the left lane of the roadway. ISP said the driver of the Ford, identified as 28-year-old James Camden Dowdell of Shelbyville, Kentucky, shot the male driver of the Mazda.

The driver of the Mazda was taken to an area hospital before being airlifted to a hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, with life-threatening injuries. ISP has not released his identity, but his family has been notified.

Dowdell, who stayed at the scene, was arrested for attempted murder and was transported to the Scott County Jail.

ISP believes this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public as the investigation continues.